Black Sherif’s arrest sparks doubts about the efficiency of his management – Rex Omar

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar, has questioned the efficiency of Black Sherif’s management.

Speaking on the contract breach that led to the arrest of Black Sherif at the airport, Rex Omar said he was surprised at what happened.



“When I heard the issue I was really surprised that this could happen and I asked myself if Black Sherif had a management team at all,” Rex Omar told Amansan Krakye.



He continued, “I don’t know how efficient is Black Sherif’s management team but the thing is if you sign a contract with Black Sherif’s management, and he fails to perform.

According to him, it was totally wrong for the other party to have called for Black Sherif's arrest as though he was a criminal.



“At the end of the day, this is a civil issue and not a criminal case so I don’t see why you have to arrest Black Sherif because you signed the contract with his management.



"If I don’t perform after signing a contract you take my management to court but you don’t arrest me because I have not stolen your money or killed someone,” he stated.