Black Sherif’s 'embattled' investor signs new talent

Cojo Rae

The embattled investor of sensational Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has signed a new talent to his record label, Wayne Chavis Entertainment.

Despite the issues he has with Black Sherifm Snap C does not have any problem with investing in other talents who are equally good in the industry.



According to him, he has the record label at heart which is why he is determined to do proper investing and project other musical talents to the world.

Against that backdrop, he has signed Cojo Rae, who is a fine young artist and is currently a form 3 student of Opoku Ware School in Kumasi.



The record label believes that Cojo Rae is stepping in the great shoes of Kontihene, YPee, and Yaw Tog who are all old students of Opoku Ware to come out with a hit song before the completion of his Senior High School.