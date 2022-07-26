Black Sherif's lawyer discloses musician's mood after injunction victory

Lawyer Lardy and Black Sherif

Like anyone who would rejoice over a verdict in their favour, Black Sherif is excited about the Accra High Court's decision to dismiss an injunction application brought against him by his ex-financier, Shadrack Agyei Owusu, that sought to stop the musician from performing his songs.

"How would you feel? You have a problem with your ex-manager and the court says you will not be stopped," asked Samson Lardy Anyenini, lawyer of Black Sherif, when asked about the mood of his client after the decision.



Samson Anyenini Lardy in an interview with GhanaWeb after the court's decision disclosed that the artiste reached out to him to take on his case and he has since been focused on developing it.



“I just do my job. I got contacted to work on the case and I took it up. I have been building the case for a while now," he said.



In April 2022, Black Sherif's ex-manager accused the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker of exiting his record label to sign a deal with another label, Empire Entertainment, without his approval.



This particular allegation was first made public by DJ Slim who accused Black Sherif of being an ingrate. DJ Slim alleged that the artiste had abandoned a 7-bedroom house, a car, and other personal items his manager made available to him for his personal use.

Shadrack Agyei Owusu subsequently filed a case praying the High Court for the following reliefs; an injunction to stop the musician from performing and exploiting his talent until the case is tried and judgment pronounced, that Black Sherif be charged GHS1m for breach of contract, that he would be granted interim preservation and the appointment of a receiver to manage and account for proceeds from performances and streams of Black Sherif’s.



On July 26, 2022, the court, led by Her Ladyship, Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah, said the injunction if granted would harm the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ artiste.



Although the sensational artiste is currently free to perform his songs, the case still sits in court awaiting final judgement.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BB