Black Sherif’s lookalike storms a wedding ceremony to sing all his songs

Ghanaian Musician, Black Sherif

A budding Ghanaian musician who shares a striking resemblance with Black Sherif has become an overnight internet sensation after he was spotted at a wedding ceremony singing all of Black Sherrif’s songs word to word.

A video from the event that has since gone rife on the internet captures the moment the lookalike was singing Black Sherif’s “First Sermon” song with enthusiasm.



Looking at how they have the same facial looks and height, the lookalike guy can easily enter any place and claim to be Black Sherif without people questioning him because he appears like his clone.



Many internet users who have chanced upon this video have begged Black Sherif to consider working with this guy in one of his videos and I bet this will be a dream come true for the mirror image.

This is not the only guy who shares a noticeable look with our top musicians, both Kuami Eugene and KiDi all have guys who parade themselves like them.



Check out the video below to know more:



