Black Sherif’s song featured in an NBA all-star game

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ remix makes waves abroad

Black Sherif’s remix song clocks almost 2 million on YouTube



Black Sherif says Burna Boy likes him for his authenticity



Black Sherif has chalked a plausible milestone with his ‘Second Sermon’ remix track, which has gone beyond the borders of Ghana.



The remix track which featured Nigerian Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, was featured in an NBA all-stars match in the United States of America on January 21, 2022.



After the video went viral on various social media platforms, it aroused reactions from Ghanaians for the success the young artiste has chalked with his new song barely a week ago after its release.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes, released the remix version of the ‘Second Sermon’ which has already clocked over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021, has almost ten million views on YouTube.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.



In a recent interview, he opened up about his relationship with Burna Boy not long after the two released a music video for their ‘Second Sermon’ collaboration.



Speaking to Zionfelix, the 20-year-old artiste said the Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, likes him because of his authenticity and uniqueness.



“Burna Boy likes my music and I think my authenticity. He likes how real I am. There are people you meet and easily connect with, that's how our relationship is like. If it's love, that man shows me love,” he said.



