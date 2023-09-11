Black Sherif’s style of music is just like mine - Adane Best

Black Sherif and Adane Best

Veteran Ghanaian musician Adane Best has praised rising star Black Sherif, saying he sees similarities in their musical styles and believes Black Sherif has a promising future.

Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on September 8, Adane Best, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, praised Black Sherif's unique style and singing approach, which he said was just like his.



The hitmaker further claimed that many people are yet to experience Black Sherif’s music. Thus, the artiste has a bright future ahead of him.



“My boy; Black Sherif. His style is very different, just like mine and he pitches it just the way I pitch my music. With the way he sings, I can proudly say that he has a great future; this is only the beginning of his career. People are yet to see what he has to offer. I haven’t seen anyone in Ghana that sings like him,” he said.



He also gave recognition to other talented artists like Akwaboah and Epixode, considering them part of the "chosen few" in the music industry.



“I also like Akwaboah and I think Epixode is good. Many are called but few are chosen. Akwaboah, Black Sherif, and Epixode are a part of the chosen few,” he added.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



