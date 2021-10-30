Black Sherif shares Burnaboy verse on 'Second Sermon' remix

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Burna Boy

Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif and Nigeria's Burnaboy have released a snippet of their collaboration for the 'Second Sermon' monster hit.

It can be recalled that Burnaboy was earlier captured on social media happily jamming to the 'Second Sermon' hit.



Well, it turns out the Grammy award-winning artiste did not only vibe to the song but also did not hesitate to put a verse on it.



As anticipated by fans, Black Sherif on October 29, 2021, confirmed Burna Boy's remix to his song as he shared a teaser of it on social media.

Black Sherif is, without a doubt, the breakout artist of 2021. His hit songs First and Second Sermon have become the street anthem for fans alike.



