Black Sherif spotted 'chilling' with American R&B singer, Usher

Black Sherif and Usher

Not long after releasing a new song titled ‘Sojo’, and receiving a lot of praise and admiration from Ghanaians and fans both home and abroad, fast-rising star Black Sherif seems to be in a lot of high spirits.

In the latest video that has surfaced on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, Black Sherif is seen with legendary American R&B singer, Usher having a good time. The two are seen standing in what looks like a nightclub, smiling and dancing to Amapiano music.



Usher Raymond, who is in Ghana for the Global Citizens Festival, is also seen sipping from a bottle of Heineken and it is very obvious that the two are having a good time.



It is quite unclear why these two were seen together but this is not the first time Black Sheriff has been spotted with international acts. In January of 2022, Black Sherif was seen with Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper.

Black Sherif is expanding his horizon as he has been spotted with international acts as well as a feature with Nigerian musician Burna Boy.



See the video below:



