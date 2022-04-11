7
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif sued by former management

Black Sherif Aa Fast rising Ghanain singer, Black Sherif

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif’s former manager cum investor, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, has sued the musician at an Accra High Court.

He is among other things seeking a restraining order to inhibit the rapper from performing at events or taking money from organizers and promoters without his knowledge.

Mr. Agyei Owusu is also seeking an order for the preservation of all funds that have accrued to Sherif from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.

This was contained in a writ of summons that has been furnished the musician on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Black Sherif is also expected to respond to the suit in eight days.

This new development comes after the manager earlier accused the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker of exiting his record label to sign a deal with another label, Empire Entertainment, without his approval.

This particular allegation was first made public by DJ Slim who accused Black Sherif of being an ingrate.

DJ Slim alleged that the artiste had abandoned a 7-bedroom house, a car, and other personal items his manager made available to him for his personal use.

Find below the writ of summons below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide