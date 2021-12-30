Black Sherif thanks Allah for the successes chalked at just age 19

Rapper Black Sherif

Black Sherif reveals age

I thank Allah for everything, Black Sherif



Black Sherif features Burna Boy on hit single



GhanaWeb's Entertainment Personality of the Year, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif has counted all his blessings at the young age of 19.



Currently, Blacko has two banging hit singles, First Sermon and Second Sermon where he featured Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy on its remix.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Black Sherif who had a good year in 2021 has indicated that he is set to say goodbye to his teen age. He turns 20 years in a few days.



Already he envisages having a successful year in 2022.

"I’ll be 20 in 11 days, 2022 starting great! Alhamdulillah 19 was fun," Blacko wrote in a tweet dated December 29.



Born January 9, 2002, this young rapper who hails from Konongo is rated as the next big act in Ghana. Popular among his songs include Ankonam, First Sermon, Second Sermon, Ade Akye.



Black Sherif in October featured on Amerado's viral track, 'Abotre'.



In December this year, he joined Burna Boy at his Lagos concert and performed for the first time Second Sermon remix on stage.



