Black Sherif, the only Ghanaian to headline YAM Carnival in the UK

YAM Carnival to be held in the UK

Black Sherif joins other artistes from Africa to perform in the UK

Burna Boy welcomes Black Sherif to Nigeria



YAM Carnival to be held in the UK



The flyers for this year's YAM Carnival has seen Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif as the only artiste from Ghana to perform alongside other musical acts.



Black Sherif will join other heavyweights on the continent such as Wizkid, CKay, Flavour, Fally Ipupa, Naira Marley among others to celebrate the black culture from around the world.



The event which will take place in the UK capital is a new festival that was put together by the Afro Nation team for people of colour living in the diaspora.

The line-up is stacked with artists across Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B and also adding to the list are the biggest names in the South African Amapiano scene.



In December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.



Music lovers described the move as a big win for Blacko who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artiste from Nigeria.



The highlight of the show was when Burna Boy welcomed on stage the only Ghanaian billed to perform at his end-of-year concert. Also known as the African Gaint, Burna Boy instructed the crowd to give the young rapper the biggest cheers as he walked on stage.



