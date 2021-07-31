Black Sherif thrills audience at GIJ SRC Week Artiste Night

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, delivered a rousing performance at this years GIJ SRC Week Artiste Night organized by the school on Thursday, July 29.

His appearance on stage had the crowd cheering and shouting in excitement.



Black Sherif, who was billed as the guest artiste for the night, gave an electrifying performance as he thrilled the audience with his songs, the First Sermon, Money, and of course his latest hit, the “Second Sermon”.



The crowd hailed and sang along as he performed the “Second Sermon” which has topped the music trends in the country since its release.



Black Sherif’s debut song titled “Money,” which was released in 2020, has recently hit 2 million streams on Boomplay.

Other artists present were Kofi Mole, Captain Planet and Kofi Jamar.







