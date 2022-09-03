Black Sherif to headline show in America

Black Sherif to headline show

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has been billed to make his first appearance in the United States of America as a headliner for a concert scheduled on October 4, 2022.

The official ticketing website, DICE, disclosed that the award-winning artiste was set to perform his top song, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ in New York.



Following the release of the 1st and 2nd Sermon songs and, subsequently, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, Black Sherif’s global appeal on dominance has cut across different geographic areas.



This comes after the artiste's song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ made waves internationally, with some US celebrities such, as DJ Khalid, Kristen Hanby, and Jamaican star, Popcann, among others spotted jamming the artiste's song.

Black Sherif has not shared anything related to his visit to the United States or on the show yet.







ADA/KPE