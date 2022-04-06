0
Black Sherif topping charts is not an achievement - Kiki Marley

Kiki Marley 780x470 Neew Kiki Marley, Budding artiste,

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

Black Sherif tops trends on Twitter

Black Sherif hits one million views with news single ‘Kwaku the Traveler’

Kiki Marley shares her thought on Black Sherif’s new single topping charts

While Black Sherif has won the hearts of many Ghanaians and international icons, budding artiste, Kiki Marley thinks his achievement isn't worth celebrating.

The Rufftown Record signee made this assertion when she was asked to give her take on the ‘Second Sermon’ crooner's new single ‘Kwaku the Traveler’.

“Black Sherif is doing well with the numbers but personally to me topping charts on Apple store in Nigeria is not an achievement,” she told Sammy Kay Media.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif topped Twitter trends with his newly released single titled, ‘Kwaku the Traveler' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards held on March 26, 2022.

The song, which was released on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, trended on Twitter after its release and is currently hitting one million views with a total number of 956,231 views on YouTube.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
