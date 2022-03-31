Black Sherif tops trends on Twitter and here is why

Black Sherif tops trends

Black Sherif releases single ‘Kwaku The Traveller’

Social media reacts to Black Sherif’s new song



Black Sherif delivers a unique blend in new single



Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has topped Twitter trends with his newly released single titled, ‘Kwaku the Traveller' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.



The song, which was released on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, has been trending on Twitter since its release.

Back Sherif’s new single unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time around not presented in Twi like in many of his other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste has shocked many social media users over his lyrical prowess in the English man’s tongue.



Some of the comments shared by some Twitter users read:



“Naaaaaaaaa this year Black Sherif must go for Grammy,” Comedian Waris shared

Another user added, “Lol how many hits? Abeg no dey stress us …!!! You just dey exaggerate but understand finally have a good artist in ghana.”



A third said, “Not this yeah boss, the Grammys have already been nominated for this year and it’s coming on this Sunday and Monday. He could probably be nominated for next year.”



Black Sherif's audience appeal has seen tremendous growth. His First and Second Sermon became monster hits and his latest is expected to propel him to greater heights.



In 2021, Burna Boy expressed interest to feature on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ after the 'African Giant' shared and played the track over and over again on social media.

Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began as a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix version which has already clocked over 1.8 million views on YouTube.



Meanwhile, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021, has almost ten million views on YouTube.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.

Music lovers described the move as a big win for Blacko who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artiste from Nigeria.



The highlight of the show was when Burna Boy welcomed on stage the only Ghanaian billed to perform at his end-of-year concert.







