Black Sherif 'traps to the top' with '2nd Sermon'

With a relaxed vocal, Big Hommie Glee delivers a flawless intro effortlessly, grabbing the attention of the listener and setting the tone for a 2nd Sermon.

Black Sherif who swept the industry off its feet with 1st Sermon then exhibits lyrical dexterity as he tells a story of the challenges that have bedeviled him so much that he has to overlook morals, damn all the consequences and embrace social deviance in his incessant quest to survive.



Focused on trapping to the top, he sends a message to a departed soul to intercede for him while waiting on him to join the dead.



"I know I've committed a lot of bad things but because of money, I don't mind", he sings. "I really lose my way, this is not how I was raised but I'm compelled to, it's become necessary."



His 'Asem beba' hook complements the beautiful piece as the line resonates. It's a war against poverty!



'2nd Sermon' was produced by Ghanaian Stallion. It was mixed and mastered by Samsney.



Black Sherif gained prominence after releasing 'Money' in May 2020. He subsequently released 'Destiny' in September and 'Ankoman' in March 2021. His popularity soared with the release of '1st Sermon' on May 21, 2021 as he gained massive endorsement from Sarkodie, Hammer and a host of other celebrities.

The big question was 'what next for Black Sherif?'. This question, he answered with an artwork for his '2nd Sermon' which was to build anticipation for the track. The song and its video have finally been released and has since elicited positive reactions on social media.







See some reactions from Twitter below:





I really love this guy #SecondSermon kweku frimpong @blacksherif_ am your big fan inside KTU ???????????? — Hon. QUEKUPAC (@QUEKU_) July 16, 2021







The intro bro the intro just dey bost ma brain ????????#SecondSermon — Heated ???? (@val_thompson1) July 16, 2021

The energy in #SecondSermon is maad. Poverty must be shaking. Black sheriff is on heat bro...???????????????? — Director Wiz???? (@iamwizgh) July 16, 2021

When is the 3rd sermon dropping. Can't wait eii kweku frimpong de asem beba oo#SecondSermon????????????????????@blacksherif — Kay Stagger ???? (@Kay_Stagger1) July 16, 2021







If you grew up in Tanokrom, Effiakuma, Amanful, Kwesimintsim, New Takoradi, etc. You can relate to this story #SecondSermon — Effiakuma????Scientist????‍???? (@tanokrom) July 16, 2021

Poverty looking at Kweku Frimpong like :#SecondSermon pic.twitter.com/w4M7zldwAl — Kwame DaSilva (@11immanuel11) July 16, 2021

To be frank this song be fire ????blacko to The Whole world. Kwaku frimpong deaa ein matter still Dey court. ????????????✅????#SecondSermon pic.twitter.com/bdqqUfY3et — cymon (@veto_cymon) July 16, 2021





