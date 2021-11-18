Black Sherif trends on Twitter ahead of next release

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian rapper

He is set to release a new song



The song features Samsney



Fans of rapper Black Sherif are warming up for his next track, Gold Digger, expected to be released on Friday, November 19.



In a short clip shared on Twitter, the budding rapper gave music lovers a snippet of the song between himself and his producer, Samsney.



Rating the yet-to-be-released track, fans say Blacko is gradually gaining ground in the music industry as he has proven to have 'no bad song'.



Best known for his freestyle in 'First and Second Sermon', Kweku Frimpong as he is called by fans has been rated as the next big artiste in Ghana.



"Been working with @samsney_ (my producer) on so much music for over a year now, and I can’t wait for our first collaboration to go live this Friday. Samsney x Blacko! GOLD DIGGA this Friday," his post read.

Reacting to the song, Ghana Yesu on Twitter wrote: "Black Sherif Went hard on this m. Another one for the sad boys. BLACKO."



Another added: "How blacko Dey write ein songs??? Every song is a hit mherrrrrn Blacko is coming with different heat on Friday."



"Blacko to the whole wide wiase. Man be genius," Ofosu Ntiri shared.







Below are some reactions from Twitter:









Blacko has a lot more to offer ❤️✍???? pic.twitter.com/11dQgmkQJ5 — MR NUAMAH ON YOUTUBE / BLOG (@MrNuamah) November 11, 2021

I read the comments under this tweet and all those who diss BLACKO for shouting is now saying “3na BLACKO is gem ???? “ “3na we don’t deserve BLACKO “ 3na he’s too good ????????eeiii ewiase , suro nnipa ooo???????????? https://t.co/X1hp8vnWvx — 1 CULU (@fawogyimiiko) November 18, 2021

How blacko Dey write ein songs???



Every song is a hit mherrrrrn



Blacko is coming with different heat on Friday — NSMQ GHANA (@NSMQGHANA_) November 17, 2021

Chhaaale BLACKO is a sound God ????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/g3yKWky3ba — YOUNG STAR???? (@kobbydane_) November 17, 2021

New Blacko Song This Friday before the Second Sermon Remix with Burna Boy drops ????❤️. A Good time to be a sad boy!! — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 17, 2021

@blacksherif_ Dey drop tracks the same day @Adele Dey drop ihn album????????????



BLACKO SHOW DEM! — kumasi Lick Loss (@Twitch_HYT) November 18, 2021

I love Blacko because he sound feels like Morale back in Uni.



I get those Friday night Morale vibes whenever i am listening to him. That is very Unique https://t.co/J2S1XS2JpB — VILLA D'ESSEL (@Huey_Brabus) November 18, 2021

heeeeer blacko definitely is manifesting from a transcendent source. His pen game and storytelling has been top notch so far. we need to give him all the love so he won't feel like dumbing it down — Ohemaa Hepzibah (@simpsonanita18) November 18, 2021

Black Sherrif is loading a new jam ????????



Blacko ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/tEmlCR9TaP — Habour Sika⚓???????? (@melo_mylo) November 18, 2021

Champion Blacko



Too much Blacko — KWABENA AKONEDI (@KAkonedi) November 18, 2021