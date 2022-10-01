Black Sherif unveils cover art for his debut album

Blacko releases ‘ The Villain I Never Was’ album cover

High-flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has unveiled the cover art for his much-anticipated debut album, titled, ‘ The Villain I Never Was’, slated for Thursday, October 6, 2022.

This comes off after an impressive global charting year with singles like Second Sermon Remix, Kwaku The Traveller, and recently, Soja.



The 20-year-old rapper is poised for action as his sound has been co-signed by several industry greats such as Timberland, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, and Popcaan among others.



Black Sherif in a tweet opined, ”It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you well and speaks to you as I want it to.

My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”, is available in all stores on October 7, 2022.”



Born and raised in Konongo, a small city in the Ashanti region of Ghana, his cult following is now spreading across the globe as the local and national scenes in his hometown make headlines around the world.