Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 & Stonebwoy's bribery allegation

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The announcement of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup came with its own controversies with Stonebwoy alleging that some players were excluded from the list because of ‘pay to play’.

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay,” Stonebwoy tweeted without any evidence as he demanded an explanation from the GFA.

Injuries have ravaged the squad as goalkeepers, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu have all been ruled out.

It, however, has familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like.

There was no room for Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others.

Although the renowned musician is not the first to have passed such a comment in the history of Ghana football, the fact that it’s being amplified by a man of his caliber has formed a basis for a discussion.

This week’s episode of E-Forum takes a different turn as entertainment meets sports.

Is the squad Ghana’s best? Is Stonebwoy justified?

Join Abrantepa and GhanaWeb Sports Editor Perez Erzoah, football analysts David Quaye and Ambassador Romeo for the conversation.

