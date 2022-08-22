Blacko: Black Sherif trends again and here’s why

Fans of Black Sherif have given high ratings to a freestyle performance of one of his unreleased songs.

Tweeps who have retweeted the 58-second video multiple times commended the young rapper for singing with so much passion on matters that his fans can relate to. For this reason, they tipped him to record yet another hit song.



The comments, mostly positive feedback from Twitter users, earned him a top spot on Monday's trends after rapper Sarkodie who reports say has an upcoming song with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.



Reacting to Blacko's viral video, @fiifi_abakah commended the artiste for always pouring his heart out on his songs.



He wrote: "Blacko deserves all the hype around him. The passion in his voice is so resonating it just leaves you in awe. The only way for him is the top."



Another user @Gedio10 tweeted: "Black Sherif is just Too Good! The Boy Has Just Done it again as He is about to storm the Wave with this new Record! This Track is too Catchy! After "Kwaku The Traveler" This is what Blacko is serving us! the Boy keep getting Better and Better!"

Black Sherif is set to release his first album in the coming weeks after producing back-to-back monster hits which topped charts globally.



