2
Menu
Entertainment

Blacko’s ‘Soja’ debuts on U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart

32994714 Black Sherif

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

‘Soja’, a song by Ghanaian rap music sensation Black Sherif has made a debut on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart in the United States of America.

Released as the third and final herald for his debut album, ‘Soja’ is at number 23 on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart.

Tomorrrow, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Black Sherif’s debut album titled ‘The Villain I Never Was’ will be available to fans.

Today, he released the track list for the 14-track project.

Nicknamed Blacko, the rapper’s 'Kwaku The Traveller' in April 2022, also debuted at number five on the new Billboard Afrobeat Songs chart.

The Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart went live on Billboard.com on March 29, 2022, and is in association with Afro Nation.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: