Blacks have a penchant for persecuting their own - Kumchacha reacts to T. B. Joshua's death

Source: Michael Agyiri, contributor

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei says he has observed with sadness a trait of black people hating on their own people.

Speaking on the death of popular Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun (T. B) Joshua and the myriad reactions that has characterised his demise including allegations of him being a fake prophet, Prophet Kumchacha challenged the accusers to prove their allegations.



According to Kumchacha, it behoves on God alone to see who is true and false of his servants and not mankind.



"Even Jesus was labeled as fake, that is why he said in Luke 6:26 that 'woe unto you when all men speak well of you' and repeated again in Matthew 5:11-12 that 'blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you."



"The determination of who is fake or original is in the hands of God. You can judge someone for being fake based on what your see but the person might be righteous in the sight of God. I cannot use this platform to say T. B. Joshua was fake, I have no way of telling," he stated



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Kumchacha observed that "blacks have a certain spirit and when someone doesn't like Kumchacha he starts shouting 'he (Kumchacha) is bad' for others to also spread it. When you ask any of those repeating the statement why Kumchacha is bad they will not be able to offer any tangible explanation," he stated.

Kumchacha speaking on the show reiterated the need for men of God to be true to their calling.



The death of T. B. Joshua was announced by his Synagogue Church of all Nations on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



The aftermath of his death has seen many reactions with many sympathizing with his family and faithfuls across the world while there has also been some few individuals who have come out to level various allegations against the late Prophet.



Watch Kumchacha's interview below:



