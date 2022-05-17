Blakk Rasta crucifies D-Black for stealing from ECG

Blakk Rasta descends on D-Black

The end of April saw officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Taskforce reportedly disconnect the power supply to Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge owned by musician and entrepreneur, D-Black for bypassing the ECG meter to use electricity.



This illegal act has triggered media personality and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, who has asked stakeholders to punish D-Black like any other person who has stolen power from the ECG.



Speaking on the Prime Morning show on JoyPrime, Blakk Rasta explained that Ghanaians are not talking about D-Black’s scandal enough.

“D-Black should be made to suffer like any other person, yes, that’s stealing. If D-Black had broken into Multimedia and stolen GH$500,000, by now Ghanaians will be talking, but because it’s a government institution and people normally say for government work, we don’t carry it on our head but drag it on the floor; that is what exactly D-Black has done,” Blakk Rasta said.



He also emphasised that it was time for Ghanaians to change and have a good attitude towards the development of the country while adding that it was a bad example for D-Black to embark on the ‘dumsor vigil’ while he was part of the cause of the problem.



“The attitude is when D-Black can steal GHC$500,000 worth of electricity and still be part of ‘dumsor vigil’. That is what I am talking about,” he added.



The ‘Barack Obama’crooner, furthermore, detailed what could have been done to make ‘The Enjoyment Minister’ pay for his actions to serve as a deterrent to others.



“He has to pay in three folds, four-folds, five-folds depending on them. For me, he shouldn’t pay less than 10 folds what he has stolen,” Blakk Rasta insisted.

On April 29, 2022, the managers of D-Black’s Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Accra were fined a ¢480,248.00 payable in 14 days or face prosecution for allegedly connecting directly to ECG’s power grid.



This development comes on the back of efforts by the ECG revenue task force to collect debts owed to the company and disconnect supply to defaulting customers including state agencies.



ECG task force on March 14, 2022, disconnected the power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport over unpaid bills.