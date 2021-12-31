Blakk Rasta explains why he is avoiding 'side chicks' for now

Singer, Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta squashes 'womanizer' tag

I don't like parties where it's only men, Blakk Rasta



Blakk Rasta quits Zylofon FM



Singer and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has indicated that until he has money to afford "pyjamas", he will not even think of going for a side chick to warm his bed.



Blakk Rasta on December 29 announced that he will be parting ways with Zylofon FM by the end of 2021 after a 4-year stay.

Speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3, he denied claims of being a womanizer. He indicated that he has a special place for women in his heart.



"Blakk Rasta, certainly I am not gay so for that matter, where women are is where I am. I don't like parties where it's only men... I enjoy the company of women and that is so beautiful. If you are a woman out there big-ups yourself," he said.



Also detailing why he is avoiding side chicks he noted: "I am not a womanizer, not at all. Side chicks wonna have me but I think that it's something that I have done before and I think we are not growing any younger... I am not sure I have money to buy pyjamas yet so as long as I don't have that designer pyjamas, I think let me avoid side chicks for now.