Blakk Rasta fights Paul Adom Otchere

Blakk Rasta is a radio presenter, pundit cum musician

Blakk Rasta ‘fires’ Paul Adom Otchere over AFCON analysis

Paul Adom Otchere blames Black Stars’ defeat on Kwesi Nyantaki’s absence



Black Stars ousted out of AFCON game



Popular radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has rained heavy insults on Paul Adom Otchere for blaming the abysmal performance of the Black Stars on the expose that ousted former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi from office.



Earlier, Paul Adom Otchere while expressing disappointment in the Black Stars’ for conceding defeat to Comoros during the AFCON game, maintained that Ghana is reaping its consequences of the Number 12 corruption documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Paul disclosed in a series of rants on his show that Ghana had an enviable football team across the world during Mr. Nyantakyi’s tenure adding that the Black Stars’ exit in the first round of the AFCON game is the worst the country has ever suffered.

“You got excited by number 12. Everyone got excited and now the results are out. The result of it is that your football is where it is today. The Black Stars go to the AFCON and they are beaten by Comoros islands. They’ve been defeated by Comoros Islands. 3 goals. Ghana has conceded 3 goals. People were writing to FIFA sack him, sack him. Someone put out a documentary and people were happy that he has been caught.



"They pulled him down. Do not be deceived, whatever a man soweth, that’s what he will reap. I know it’s controversial but I’m saying it without fear or contradiction that what happened tonight is as a result of what we did with Kwasi Nyantakyi”, Paul earlier said on Good Evening Ghana.



After chancing upon the video in which Paul was making such statements on social media, Blakk Rasta immediately took to Twitter to vent.



Expressing disgust at Paul’s analysis of Black Stars’ defeat, Black Rasta labelled him a crime condoning patriot.



“I have always known that Paul Adom Otchere is carelessly infantile but, never knew he was also a crime-condoning non-patriot! So disappointed!” he wrote.

Read the full post below



