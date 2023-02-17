Blakk Rasta is entitled to his opinion on 'Stir It Up' refix – Renner

Renner

Ghanaian fast-rising reggae dancehall musician, Renner, has stated that reggae legend Blak Rasta, is entitled to express himself regarding the recent release of Bob Marley and Sarkodie’s Stir It Up refix.

Blak Rasta’s reaction to the international collaboration sparked a firestorm on social media, which began a few weeks ago at an Accra-based radio station, where he stated that it was a betrayal of Bob Marley’s legacy.



Prior to this statement, she indicated in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Evening Drive with host Akua Sika that Blak Rasta is one she reveres and believes is a pacesetter to all reggae and dancehall musicians and therefore must be given the necessary respect as such.

“He has an opinion; everybody does; so whether he is right or wrong, he has an opinion,” she asserted, further expounding that as he voiced his opinion, people in turn voiced theirs concerning him and his dissatisfaction with the “Stir It Up” refix.



Renna believed that Blak Rasta, being a musician and a fan of Bob Marley, had thoughts of who would fit best for the collaboration, which caused him to express himself in that manner; however, she indicated that the Marley family had equally strong opinions on who would have been the best fit for that and carried on with it. “The vocals are the property of the Marley family, so what they want to do with it is what they do with it.” “Blak Rasta, on the other hand, being a musician and a fan of Bob Marley, would feel that the song is supposed to be treated this way,” she echoed.