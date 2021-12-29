Blakk Rasta quits Zylofon FM

Blakk Rasta

Popular musician cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta has today, December 29, 2021, announced his exit from Zylofon FM.

Just when he was about to sign off from the Taxi Driver show, he told listeners that come Friday, December 31, 2021, he will be on air to host the last edition of his show on Zylofon 102.1 FM.



Blakk Rasta disclosed that his four-year stay at the radio station owned by the embattled CEO of Menzgold has been a jolly one and thanked the CEO for the opportunity he gave him.



He also thanked all the people who have listened to him over the years and told them that his decision to quit is to help him focus on other interests for now.