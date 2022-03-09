Blakk Rasta releases ‘Thief President’, second single in a month

Blakk Rasta releases new song

The song deals with African leaders who steal from citizens



The song is produced by HotMix







Kuchoko president Blakk Rasta has released a new song titled “Thief President”. It comes a month after his danceable Amapiano song titled Taabo.



Produced by HotMix and released on March 7, 2022, Blakk Rasta calls out corrupt African leaders who hold on to power and steal from the poor and hungry to finance their expensive lifestyle.



Dubbed the Kuchoko Militancy song, Blakk Rasta did not sway away from his usual hard-hitting songs that deal with African politicians who are not dutiful to their citizens.



Blakk Rasta, officially named Abubakar Ahmed, is known for his self-styled Kuchoko rhythm which is mainly reggae music fused with African rhythms and conscious lyrics. His songs usually have a fusion of indigenous African instruments such as the xylophone, talking drum, kette, flutes, kolgo and kora among others.



Besides music, Blakk Rasta was a radio presenter until January 2022 when he resigned from Zylofon FM as the host of the Taxi Driver programme. He currently hosts “The Black Pot” show that runs on YouTube every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm.



Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:







LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT



INTRO



Lick more drum!



Hahahahaaaa...



Wetin dey happen for Africa.



Dutty oldmen holding on to power.

Leading the people to where - the grave?



Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!



CHORUS



See dem a com



Dem coming like an angel



But dem a thief



Dem know sey dem a thief



Mr President



You coming like a saviour



But yuh a thief



Yuh know sey yuh a thief



Thief President



Why yuh thieving suh



Thiefman why ya thief thief suh



The people dem a suffer



But yuh don't care suh

Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh



VERSE 1



I see the people



Crying everyday oo



Dem waan food



Dem cyaan find



I see the youth



Looking for job oo



Everywhere, dem cyaan find



Mr President



Him just belly full oo



Him and him family



Dem nuh suffer ooo



HOOK 1



Suffer suffer



Na poor man dey suffer oo

Suffer suffer



Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]



CHORUS



VERSE 2



Mr President



Why you dey lie so



Before election



You tell we you be angel



When you sick



You run guh a London



When we sick oo



We die for Korle Bu



Mr President



Why you wicked so



Tell me how



You dey sleep at night oo

CHORUS



HOOK 2



This is Mr Traitor



Mr President



Master of sleeping



Mr President. [X2]



HOOK 1



SPOKEN :



HAUSA



Sheigu, baraayin banza



Yaaran baraayi



EWE



Fiafiwo



Alakpatorwo



DAGBAANI



Nayig yorya