Blakk Rasta releases ‘Thief President’, second single in a month

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta releases new song

The song deals with African leaders who steal from citizens

The song is produced by HotMix



Kuchoko president Blakk Rasta has released a new song titled “Thief President”. It comes a month after his danceable Amapiano song titled Taabo.

Produced by HotMix and released on March 7, 2022, Blakk Rasta calls out corrupt African leaders who hold on to power and steal from the poor and hungry to finance their expensive lifestyle.

Dubbed the Kuchoko Militancy song, Blakk Rasta did not sway away from his usual hard-hitting songs that deal with African politicians who are not dutiful to their citizens.

Blakk Rasta, officially named Abubakar Ahmed, is known for his self-styled Kuchoko rhythm which is mainly reggae music fused with African rhythms and conscious lyrics. His songs usually have a fusion of indigenous African instruments such as the xylophone, talking drum, kette, flutes, kolgo and kora among others.

Besides music, Blakk Rasta was a radio presenter until January 2022 when he resigned from Zylofon FM as the host of the Taxi Driver programme. He currently hosts “The Black Pot” show that runs on YouTube every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm.

Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:



LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT

INTRO

Lick more drum!

Hahahahaaaa...

Wetin dey happen for Africa.

Dutty oldmen holding on to power.

Leading the people to where - the grave?

Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!

CHORUS

See dem a com

Dem coming like an angel

But dem a thief

Dem know sey dem a thief

Mr President

You coming like a saviour

But yuh a thief

Yuh know sey yuh a thief

Thief President

Why yuh thieving suh

Thiefman why ya thief thief suh

The people dem a suffer

But yuh don't care suh

Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh

VERSE 1

I see the people

Crying everyday oo

Dem waan food

Dem cyaan find

I see the youth

Looking for job oo

Everywhere, dem cyaan find

Mr President

Him just belly full oo

Him and him family

Dem nuh suffer ooo

HOOK 1

Suffer suffer

Na poor man dey suffer oo

Suffer suffer

Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]

CHORUS

VERSE 2

Mr President

Why you dey lie so

Before election

You tell we you be angel

When you sick

You run guh a London

When we sick oo

We die for Korle Bu

Mr President

Why you wicked so

Tell me how

You dey sleep at night oo

CHORUS

HOOK 2

This is Mr Traitor

Mr President

Master of sleeping

Mr President. [X2]

HOOK 1

SPOKEN :

HAUSA

Sheigu, baraayin banza

Yaaran baraayi

EWE

Fiafiwo

Alakpatorwo

DAGBAANI

Nayig yorya

