Blakk Rasta releases party banger on his 48th birthday

Kuchoko president Blakk Rasta has celebrated his 48th birthday with the release of Daaro Daaro, an Afro-fusion Dancehall banger with a mix of Kuchoko rhythm.

Daaro Daaro means Pusher in the Dagbani language and the African party song produced by Hotmix was symbolically released on September 2, 2022.



Blakk Rasta released the party banger with a video that was shot by TMP at the beautiful riverain of Ada. It featured Ras Aswad Nkrabea and his family having a party with Blakk Rasta amid dancing and drinking of traditional Ghanaian drinks.



Ras Aswad Nkrabea is the Deputy CEO of Hempire Agric Ghana Ltd. and the father of one of the popular Achimota School Rastafarian students, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who successfully sued the school for refusing to admit them because of their hair. The Ghana International School student was also featured in the party video sipping Asana.

Besides making music, Blakk Rasta presents the Taxi Driver Show on Class 91.3 FM in Accra on weekdays and also hosts The Black Pot show that runs on YouTube every afternoon from Monday to Friday at 4pm.



Watch Blakk Rasta's Daaro Daaro video below:



