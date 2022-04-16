Blakk Rasta’s ‘Thief President’ removed from YouTube, account blocked

Blakk Rasta

‘Thief President’ a song by Blakk Rasta, has been removed from YouTube by officials of the video-sharing platform over violations.

The song was released a month ago and had garnered views until it was removed. Blakk Rasta account has also been blocked.



At his annual Kuchoko Roots Festival, the artiste bemoaned the hack down of his YouTube page which he said had some suspected government people reporting to YouTube. He said the song was met with anger from supporters of ‘thief’ Presidents in Africa who would do everything to have the song banned.



According to him, hackers finally brought down his channel as they posted cyber-injurious materials that forced YouTube to take down the page he had held for over ten years.



Blakk Rasta believes some government machinery is involved in “this game of intolerance and intimidation”.



The artiste has said he is in talks with YouTube to restore the page as he believes ‘Thief President’ is an African Anthem and must be heard by Africa.

Meanwhile, YouTube has acknowledged that Blakk Rasta's account was "compromised". Officials have said they are working on restoring it.



‘Thief President’ spread so fast amongst music lovers right from its release and became a stable for Kuchoko lovers.



