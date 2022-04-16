7
Menu
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta’s ‘Thief President’ removed from YouTube, account blocked

Blakk Rasta Studio.png Blakk Rasta

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Thief President’ a song by Blakk Rasta, has been removed from YouTube by officials of the video-sharing platform over violations.

The song was released a month ago and had garnered views until it was removed. Blakk Rasta account has also been blocked.

At his annual Kuchoko Roots Festival, the artiste bemoaned the hack down of his YouTube page which he said had some suspected government people reporting to YouTube. He said the song was met with anger from supporters of ‘thief’ Presidents in Africa who would do everything to have the song banned.

According to him, hackers finally brought down his channel as they posted cyber-injurious materials that forced YouTube to take down the page he had held for over ten years.

Blakk Rasta believes some government machinery is involved in “this game of intolerance and intimidation”.

The artiste has said he is in talks with YouTube to restore the page as he believes ‘Thief President’ is an African Anthem and must be heard by Africa.

Meanwhile, YouTube has acknowledged that Blakk Rasta's account was "compromised". Officials have said they are working on restoring it.

‘Thief President’ spread so fast amongst music lovers right from its release and became a stable for Kuchoko lovers.

Watch the latest episode of Blogger's Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama