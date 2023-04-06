Blakk Rasta speaks on what he knows about Nana Romeo’s allegation against Nigel Gaisie

Blakk Rasta

Broadcaster Blakk Rasta has said Nana Romeo once told him about how unfairly Prophet Nigel Gaisie treated him (Romeo) when he (Blakk) inquired from the Accra FM show host if rumours about the preacher snatching his (Romeo) girlfriend were true.

Speaking on his Blakk Media Empire Facebook platform, Wednesday, Blakk Rasta recalled his moments with Nana Romeo and Nigel Gaisie back in the day. He detailed how he met Nana Romeo at Nigel’s church, and the conversation both had, among others.



According to Blakk Rasta who highlighted his admiration for Nigel Gaisie, he first encountered Nana Romeo in Obuasi during a radio interview and he liked how Romeo went about the interview.



“In fact, at the time, I told him he spoke like Abeiku Santana… In fact, I knew that he had a bright future. He was able to make it to Accra and he started making his own heroes,” said Blakk Rasta who went ahead to disclose his encounter with Romeo at Nigel Gaisie’s church afterward.



“Since he came to Accra, we never met till that day in the church. He told me Nigel Gaisie had invited him…”



Blakk Rasta continued he later heard rumours of the preacher snatching Romeo’s girlfriend. He mentioned that to get to the root of the matter, he contacted Romeo and later called Nigel Gaisie for his side of the story. However, the preacher rubbished the claims.



“A few months down the line, I was hearing some things that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had taken his girlfriend. I called him (Romeo) and said this is what I’m hearing. He said ‘yes, it’s true but I don’t really want to talk about it but you are my big brother so I can tell you’. And he gave me some details.



“I called Prophet Nigel and I asked him ‘Did you do this?’. He said ‘Do you believe this nonsense? Forget about these people; they have a way of getting clicks for themselves.’ I left it there,” said Blakk Rasta.

Reacting to a recent GhanaWeb publication which quoted Nana Romeo to have said on Restoration that Nigel Gaisie’s action continues to hurt him (Romeo), Blakk Rasta said: “So you see… he told me several months back that it was true but he didn’t want to go into it. Now, he says he’s breaking his silence.”



“I’m not saying what he’s saying is the truth; I’m saying what he told me, that he would hold the story for the time being; now he’s out.”







Nana Romeo in Nigel Gaisie's church



What Nana Romeo said about Nigel Gaisie:



The Accra FM show host in an interview on Restoration with Stacy, when asked what memories hurt him the most, said Nigel Gaisie snatched his (Nana Romeo) girlfriend although the preacher knew they were dating.



According to Nana Romeo, he regarded Nigel Gaisie as a Godfather only for the prophet to stab him in the back.

He recalled how he became close to Nigel Gaisie, disclosing that it was after his interview with the preacher about the demise of musician Ebony Reigns went viral.



“When Ebony died, I called Nigel because I had seen a video of his prophecy about the incident. He wasn’t popular but the interview shot him to fame so we became friends. I booked musicians to perform at his church,” Nana Romeo recalled in the Twi language.



“One holiday, I decided to go out with my girlfriend. The lady had been good to me. She bought a car for me, rented an apartment for me and I told him all the good things the lady had done for me. I don’t know if that was what enticed him.



“The lady and I were about to go to the beach to enjoy the holiday when Nigel called me on the phone that he needed me to check out something for him so I should come over. That was when I introduced the lady to him.



“Later, he started texting the lady, going out on lunch dates. So, his junior pastors were shocked and surprised at his actions and they called me and told me about it.



“One day, I went to his house. They didn’t grant me access; he called the security personnel to tell me he was not around. Later, he called to apologise about the act and claimed he didn’t know what came over him. The thought of this hurts me so much,” Nana Romeo narrated.



Sharing a snippet of his interview on Instagram, Nana Romeo disclosed why he had to break silence over the matter.

His caption read: "This is how Nigel Gaisie destroyed my relationship. I decided not to comment on this issue but I finally had to..."







Lawsuit



Meanwhile, Nigel Gaisie said he has sued Nana Romeo. In a writ the pastor shared on his Facebook page on April 5, 2023, which the statement of claim was not attached, the defendant is to enter an appearance within eight days after service.



The caption read: “No long talk this time, if you say or write, reproduce any silly or false stuff about me, I will test the law. Enough of the falsehoods against my person and ministry…”



“The prophetic and prophets in Ghana will never go down, the agents of darkness will be put at their right places,” he added.





You can also watch some of our programmes below.















BB