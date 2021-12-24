Blakk Rasta takes piano logoligi to Mzansi

Source: Zylofon Media

Blakk Rasta is a Reggae /Kuchoko artiste who is extremely passionate about this genre. One thing he has never been able to hide all these years is his undaunting, passionate belief in PA Africanism.

This belief has made the Kuchoko Legend blend indigenous African music with Reggae music which he affectionately calls KUCHOKO( an onomatopoeia for the sound of Reggae).



He has also done some flashes of Afro-beat, Soca, Calypso, Highlife et cetera in the not too distant past.



Piano Logoligi was received well on its release. It is South Africa's electronic House Music. Now, a new version is on the table featuring South African reality show icon, Tebogo Louw. This version is named the Mzansi Mix. Mzansi is how indigenous people in South Africa call their country.

Piano Logoligi will make you dance your winter and harmattan away. It is authentic and hard-hitting. The ladies will love this joint produced by Seven Snares.



Blakk Rasta says Piano Logoligi is strictly for your dancing feet.



