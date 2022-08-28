Blakk Rasta was my mate at KNUST – Dr. UN claims

Dr. UN and Sarkodie

Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has opened up about his time as a student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, he was college mate with popular reggae artiste and radio personality, Blakk Rasta.



Dr. UN made these revelations on the Delay Show while tackling the question of whether he indeed attended KNUST.



He indicated that, during his time on campus, he was mate with Blakk Rasta and a senior to actor and politician, John Dumelo.



He added that while on campus, he was an active member of University Hall, popularly known as Katanga Hall, and also a key member of the campus radio station, Focus FM.

He said, “Oh yes, I attended KNUST. Blakk Rasta was my mate, Shatta Raku, Anderson, and John Dumelo was my junior then. If you say a man like Wyclef, everyone knew me, I was in Katanga Hall room 86. I was controlling campus radio now known as Focus FM.”



Touching on the allegation that in 2004, he scammed twenty senior high school graduates of their hard-earned money under the pretence that he would help them secure admission to KNUST, Dr. UN said he is innocent.



“I don’t even know how to answer this question. I mean how is that possible. Where are we even getting these allegations from? What research has been conducted to ascertain the facts of that particular issue. If I had scammed twenty people of their monies, why am I not arrested? Would I be standing here now if I did that? It not true, in 2004, I was not even in Ghana, it is not true," Dr. UN explained on the Delay show.



EAN/BOG