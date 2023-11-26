Blame parents of artistes for their poor attitude – Bullgod

Bullgod

Artiste Manager Bullgod believes that artistes who do not act right are a result of their poor upbringing.

He says the first port of contact for every artiste is their parents, and therefore, if they have a bad attitude, their parents and not management should be blamed.



To Bullgod, it is not the responsibility of the managers of an artiste manager to pamper artistes and instill in them the needed discipline, but rather their parents.

“Parents are the first managers of artists, so if artists are messing up, they should blame their parents, not their managers, because they didn’t get the right training.”