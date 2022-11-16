Blame rush for 'kayanmata' on depression – Midwife reveals

A lot of ladies use 'kayanmata' to live flashy lifestyle they see on social media

Midwifery Officer and Certified Life Coach, Rev. Maria, has asserted that the craze for 'kayanmata' by a lot of ladies is a result of depression.

According to her, a lot of ladies are depressed because of what they see on social media and how they see people living their lives.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, Rev. Maria said, “They get depressed when they see how flashy other people are living their lives. The money they see them throwing about also pushes them to use and do all sorts of things for this same lifestyle.”



She emphasized that young ladies use men, married or not to reach this goal with the help of wrong kayanmata products.

“They don’t care about the outcome because all that matters to them is getting the money, and living the lives they want to live. Most of these products are supposed to be made from herbs, be healthy, without complications and with no side effects. But some people have added certain ingredients to it which has made it quite risky to use because the things added to it are quite sensitive,” she explained.



She emphasized that this is why ladies need to be careful of the kind of products they use because most vendors are not genuine.



“They don’t tell their customers when it’s not safe for them to use. All they want is their money so people should be careful whom they buy from, and what they use on themselves,” she cautioned.