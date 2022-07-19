Blending fake with original is beautiful - Fameye

Award wining artiste, Fameye

God has blessed me, Fameye says

Fameye discloses he wears fake shoes sometimes not because he can't afford it



I know what is good but sometimes I choose to do certain things to blend, Fameye asserts



Ghanaian artiste, Fameye, has said that wearing fake sneakers with fake brands makes him feel good.



According to the artiste on DayBreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, he is blessed to buy whatever he wants and will hate it when people tell him his original items are fake although he won't deny it if they are indeed fake.



“I am currently wearing a sneaker. Some are real while others are fake; they make me feel good. That means I know what is good but sometimes, I choose to do certain things to blend. It's not because I don't have money. This time, God has blessed me," he said.



The ‘Nothing I Get’ artiste noted that he is sometimes shocked to know how blessed he is while at certain times, it doesn't surprise him at all.

“I have so many things have been able to achieve and that surprises me, at the same time, it doesn't. If I wear an original outfit someone tells me it's fake, I will tell him ‘this is full gold’.



“I will tell you when it's real but then if it's not, I will let you know as well. Sometimes, blending the fake with the original is so beautiful. It connects,” he said.



Fameye rose to fame with his first single "Nothing I Get” released in 2019 and the remix of the song featuring Article Wan, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BB