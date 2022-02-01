Bless reveals why he changed his name

Musician Bless

Ghanaian highlife sensation Bless, has finally revealed the brains behind his sudden rebranding into ‘KayBlez’.

Speaking on the ‘Y Campus Express’ show with Jonny Stone on Y 107.9 FM, the ChoCho Mucho hitmaker mentioned that his rebranding was necessitated by the change in his music style. He added that his new management and himself agreed to his rebranding to promote his new and upcoming songs.



“My rebranding was a decision of my team and myself, I had developed a new music style which was different from my usual highlife style.”



“After I signed on to the new label, my management team agreed I needed to rebrand to push my new song,” he said.



when asked how his new names came about, he mentioned that; “ ‘Kay’ is the shortened form of my name ‘Kwabena’ and ‘Blez’ is the same ‘Bless’ but switched with a ‘z’ .”

KayBlez was also optimistic his new brand was going to thrive as ‘Bless’ was from the messages he received from his fans.



“From the comments, I am going to get the same reception I had from being ‘Bless’ and my ‘Chocho Muncho’ song,” he added.



KayBlez is currently promoting his new single ‘Fire’ and entreated his fans to stream his songs.