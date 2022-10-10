0
Blessed to call you mine - Tracey celebrates her husband’s birthday

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 At 4.jpeg Kency pictured on Kennedy's birthday

Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Tracey Osei has celebrated her husband’s on his birthday with a beautiful message and some photogenic images of him in seven slides.

In an Instagram post eulogising Kennedy Osei, Tracey praised her husband while adding that she is proud to call him hers.

“I celebrate you today and every day my love! Being by your side has been such a breath of fresh air! Your hard work, commitment and love is admirable.

“May God bless the work of your hands and increase you immeasurably! Thank you for the all the love and care you give. Blessed to call you mine,” she wished.

The several pictures she shared captured her husband in breath-taking poses by himself and others which captured them together by the beach.

The famous Kency couple became a household name when they held a plush wedding that echoed in every corner of the country.

