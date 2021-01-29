Blind singer, Adelaide The Seer releases single with DopeNation

Adelaide Bortier, an amazing young lady in her mid-20s who went viral after she said in an interview that all she wished for was to see the sky again has released a single.

The visually-impaired lady who turned out to be a super-talented singer was discovered by DopeNation and given the platform to shine with the stage name, Adelaide The Seer.



From the snippet of the video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Adelaide, the newly-released single is titled 'Wire Me' produced by DopeNation (Agbene Beat Ebe).



Adelaide in an Instagram post wrote: "I've been told my Breakthrough Drops at 8 am today. I love you all for the support and how far it has brought me."

Listen to the song below:



