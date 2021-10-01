Blogger Ghkwaku receives plot of land prize for winning the RTP blogger of the year 2020

Ghkwaku won the first edition which took place on 7th November

Multiple award-winning showbiz and lifestyle blogger Isaac Aidoo knew in the entertainment industry as Ghkwaku has finally received the prize for winning the 2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) blogger of the year.

The Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards is an annual awards ceremony for radio and television in Ghana.



The awards scheme introduced for the first time the Blogger of the year category in its 2020 edition.



Isaac Aidoo aka Ghkwaku won the first edition which took place on 7th November inside the Kempinski hotel.

The event was hosted by Elvis Crystal and Roselyn Felli and saw performances from Praye, Ex-Doe, and Chicago, Selina Boateng, Mr. Drew, Krymi among others.



Ghkwaku has finally received his papers to the plot of land which was delivered by the CEO Mr. Mkay after beating huge competition from very renowned and popular bloggers. The blogger of the year category was sponsored by Jim Ray Estates.



Ghkwaku went on to win blogger of the year at the Youth Excellence Awards, Women’s Choice Awards, National communications Awards, and a special honorarium for Social media blogger of the year all in 2020.