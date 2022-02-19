Bloggers' Forum: A look at 3Music Awards nomination list

Topical events that have taken place in the Ghanaian showbiz industry throughout this week have been tabled for discussion on this episode of Blogger’s Forum on GhanaWeb TV.

Abrantepa and his guests; David Mawuli and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, dissect issues pertaining to the 3Music Awards nominations, the E-Levy bill, Shatta Wale’s social media rants, among others.



3 Media Network, organizers of the prestigious annual 3 Music Awards, have announced the nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards scheme.



A tall list of nominees have been selected and on this episode of Blogger’s Forum, one of the guests, Vida Adutwmwaa Boateng, who also doubles as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the scheme, shared the dynamics associated with the nomination process.



The conversation turns a little heated when the other panel member, David Mawuli made some revelations about the scheme which did not sit well with Vida.

The back and forth, tensions, and euphoria associated with this episode of Blogger’s Forum is something you wouldn’t want to miss.



However, two new exciting segments have also been introduced on the show.



Check everything out below:



