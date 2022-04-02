0
Menu
Entertainment

Bloggers' Forum: 3Music Awards '22 review, Oscars slap incident

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This episode of Bloggers Forum captures a thorough analysis of major happenings at the 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards which was held at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena.

The awards ceremony despite its success was characterized by some events that couldn’t go unlooked.

From Black Sherif’s most talked-about performance to the absence of majority of the artistes from the show, panelists dissected and stated their stance on these topics.

Also, Will Smith’s misconduct at the 2022 Oscars was discussed and panelists shared their divergent views on the resounding slap he landed on his colleague, Chris Rock’s face.

Join Bloggers Forum host, Abrantepa and his panelists Vida Adutwumwaa and Nenebi Tony, as they discuss these and many more trending issues witnessed in the world of entertainment this week.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: