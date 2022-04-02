Bloggers' Forum: 3Music Awards '22 review, Oscars slap incident

This episode of Bloggers Forum captures a thorough analysis of major happenings at the 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards which was held at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena.

The awards ceremony despite its success was characterized by some events that couldn’t go unlooked.



From Black Sherif’s most talked-about performance to the absence of majority of the artistes from the show, panelists dissected and stated their stance on these topics.



Also, Will Smith’s misconduct at the 2022 Oscars was discussed and panelists shared their divergent views on the resounding slap he landed on his colleague, Chris Rock’s face.



Join Bloggers Forum host, Abrantepa and his panelists Vida Adutwumwaa and Nenebi Tony, as they discuss these and many more trending issues witnessed in the world of entertainment this week.

Watch the video below:







