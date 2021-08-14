Bloggers' Forum: Amerado, Obibini battle for supremacy

It appears that music lovers have generated an interest in the lyrical battle brewing between Zylofon Media’s, Obibini and Kumerican rapper Amerado.

Their beef has attracted several online judges who have declared their favourite as winner of the beef.



The rappers have both dropped diss tracks which fans say are good for their career.



Also, some friends of actress, Beverly Afaglo who lost her home to a fire incident, have been called out for setting up a GoFundMe account to raise monies for their friend.



In this episode of Bloggers' Forum with host, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa, he sits with regular guests Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, to dissect the Amerado-Obibini beef as well as news that made headlines in the entertainment industry.

