Bloggers’ Forum: Ayisha Modi fights Afia Schwarzenegger, Black Sherif trends

Abrantepa with his panelists - Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Nana Yaw Wiredu

Black Sherif’s ‘First Sermon’ won him love from many industry persons, his audience appeal skyrocketed as the video garnered over a million views on YouTube. This release was to build anticipation for his EP.

A few weeks on and he has released his ‘Second Sermon’ which also has over a million views barely six days after premiering it.



Although he has received commendations for his creative prowess, some are not happy about the display of machetes in his music video. They have argued that the brandishing of machetes promotes violence. The musician has, however, defended his action, saying it is symbolism while stressing that he is not for violence.



Sarkodie who endorsed Black Sherif is also being asked to apologise for some images he [Sarkodie] circulated during his birthday.

The rapper was captured in photographs smoking cigars but some civil society organisations say they are disappointed about Sarkodie’s decision to make cigars attractive to the youth instead of highlighting the effects of the substance.



Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa) sits with his able panelists – Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng - for a riveting discussion of the aforementioned topics alongside the squabble between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger.



