Bloggers' Forum: Black Sherif 'Second Sermon' remix with Burna Boy

Young rapper, Black Sherif has managed to get Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy on the remix of his hit single 'Second Sermon'.

The song which is yet to be released is already the talk of town as many have suggested that the collaboration will favour the Ghanaian rapper.



On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, host, Abrantepa, and his panellists, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Black Pepper sit to deliberate on major issues that made headlines in the entertainment industry.



Also, rapper Amerado is out with a 7-track EP titled “Patience“. He joins the show to disclose what inspired his new project.

"Each and every great person had to pass through a process. I believe that my career has been a bit rough and smooth. It got to a point where I felt I should give up, I persevered and held on to the fact that I have people around who are always ready to inspire me and motivate me to keep going harder," Amerado told Abrantepa.



