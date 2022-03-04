Bloggers’ Forum: Black Sherif contract saga

A contractual disagreement in the music industry involving Black Sherif and Wayne Chavis Consult has elicited reactions from stakeholders with some describing the artiste as ‘ungrateful’ while others smell something fishy on the part of the label.

Black Sherif is reported to have signed a distribution deal with Empire without the consent of his label.



“We signed a contract to market his product so we get our investment back. Empire brought a deal, my boss perused it but was not happy about the content. Later, we realized that Black Sherif had gone behind us to sign the contract and that was the beginning of the brouhaha," said Kweku Kristo, personal assistant to Wayne Chavis.



Black Sherif is also said to have abandoned a house and a vehicle the label provided but Road Boys Association (RBA) which has been the team behind the artiste since the beginning of his career insists the claims are aimed at painting Sherif black.

RBA in a statement said it had taken notice of the brouhaha and assured fans of the artiste that calm will be restored.



