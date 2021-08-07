Bloggers' Forum: Blakk Rasta tears into Sarkodie

Radio presenter, Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a radio presenter with Zylofon FM has vehemently criticized Sarkodie following the rapper's reason for not showing up for colleague Edem's 'Favour' music video despite being featured on the song.

In February this year, Edem expressed disappointment in Sarkodie as he mentioned that the latter's absence from the video affected his (Edem) team.



Regardless, Edem expressed readiness to work with Sarkodie whenever he is needed.



"Yo @sarkodie I know you feel bad for not showing up for #Favour video..Team even loose money for that..But I forgive you my g..No hard feelings ..Call me when you need me,I go dey for you", Edem's tweet read.



After six months, Sarkodie finally responded to the tweet.



Speaking on Zylofon FM, the award-winning rapper could not fathom why Edem would make a mountain out of a molehill. According to Sarkodie, he has a challenge with answering calls to the extent that he even refuses to answer his mother's calls.



“The issue of picking calls is a general thing. Even my mom has the same problem with it so I don’t see why it should be taken personally. If you speak to my mother today, she’ll tell you her major problem with me is my refusal to pick her calls", Sarkodie stated in an interview with Sammy Flex.

“I don’t pick calls all the time unless I have an appointment with that person then I’ll have to keep up. I can agree that he’s been calling me and not getting through but it’s not deliberate. I really don’t want to speak about it because I cannot remember. I still can’t remember what happened so I’ll just have to agree with whatever he is saying whether true or not,” he added while apologising to Edem.



His response has elicited reactions with Blakk Rasta labeling him "arrogant".



Abrantepa and his guests - Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, David Mawuli - table this as well as Sarkodie's 'No Pressure' album for a riveting discussion.



Amma Broni, as usual, comes your way with the 'Nkommo Wo Ho' segment to keep you up to speed with showbiz-related stories.



