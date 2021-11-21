Bloggers' Forum: Dissecting Albert's encounter with Nana Aba Anamoah et al

A young man identified as Journalist Albert this week topped trends.

Albert tagged as a cyberbully got humiliated when he came face to face with broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere at the studios of GHOne TV during the auditions of 'The Next TV Star'.



His whole life changed within the space of 5 days, right from being called out on social media, his dismissal from work to being offered a job opportunity as well as his 'controversial' partnership with EIB Network.



Join the host of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa and his guests, Nana Yaw Wiredu and Abdul Karim Ibrahim, as they dissect matters around the approach used by three broadcasters.



Also, Journalist Albert had a conversation with Abrantepa to give an account of what transpired between himself and the three judges.

“The moments I got to the audition grounds, I had the premonition that something wrong will happen. Something that could make me feel bad. I immediately got up stood outside for a while and came back. I had encouraged myself not to give up. I told myself I didn’t come this far to give up,” said Albert on Bloggers' Forum.



