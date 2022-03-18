Bloggers' Forum: Funeral turned competition between Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

Join the host Bernice Opare Gyan and her guests, Mystic Mike and Vida Adutwumwaa in the discussion

With just a few days apart, Ghanaian celebrities, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been in the news for organizing the final funeral rites for their late fathers.

The funerals turned into a competition with one being described as an 'Our Day' and the other touted as a 2 billion cedis worth of funeral.



Donations from benevolent people and even Ghana's Chief of Staff's GHC50,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger has courted lots of agitations from party foot soldiers of the NPP.



Also, KNUST has announced its decision to study Kofi Kinaata's 'Things Fall Apart' hit song.

