0
Menu
Entertainment

Bloggers' Forum: Funeral turned competition between Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

Bloggers Vida New Join the host Bernice Opare Gyan and her guests, Mystic Mike and Vida Adutwumwaa in the discussion

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With just a few days apart, Ghanaian celebrities, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been in the news for organizing the final funeral rites for their late fathers.

The funerals turned into a competition with one being described as an 'Our Day' and the other touted as a 2 billion cedis worth of funeral.

Donations from benevolent people and even Ghana's Chief of Staff's GHC50,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger has courted lots of agitations from party foot soldiers of the NPP.

Also, KNUST has announced its decision to study Kofi Kinaata's 'Things Fall Apart' hit song.

Join the host Bernice Opare Gyan and her guests, Mystic Mike and Vida Adutwumwaa as they table these for a riveting discussion on this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum.

Watch this week's episode below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Related Articles: