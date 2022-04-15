1
Bloggers' Forum: Lawsuit against Black Sherif as 'Kwaku The Traveler' makes waves

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After Black Sherif was sued for allegedly breaching a contract he signed with Wayne Chavis Consult, a letter from the lawyers of the musician shows he terminated his contract with his former financier, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, popularly known as Snap.

Among others, the plaintiff is asking for an order to be placed on the funds Blacko has accrued through streaming and other revenue sources.

Kweku Kristo, a personal assistant to Snap, had accused Sherif of signing a distribution deal with Empire Entertainment without Snap’s consent despite investing in his career, a claim that led to people tagging the musician as an ingrate.

The broader conversation, however, is how the industry can build investor confidence and protect artistes as well.

Abrantepa sits with able panelists for a discussion on the development alongside some other issues that made headlines this week.

In the lifestyle and fashion segment, Vogue, Everette has information about how to keep a healthy, smooth skin.

Watch the show below.



